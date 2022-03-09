Nature's Answer Horsetail Herbal Supplement 2000mg
Product Details
Ourorganic alcohol extracts are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. The Facility is FDA Registered, NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Horsetail ( Equisetum Arvense ) Aerial Parts Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More