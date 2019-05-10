Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Kava-6 Herbal Supplement 50mg
1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000641
Product Details
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- Full Fingerprint Intact (Nothing Added, Nothing Subtracted)™
- Supplying 6 Active Kava Constituents
- Standardized for Kavalactones
- Exclusively From Kava Root - Holistically Balanced®
- Discover Kava's Critical 6 and trust the Difference...™
- Alcohol Free
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Kava Kava ( Piper Methysticum ) Root Extract ( Standardized To 50% : Kavalactones ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
