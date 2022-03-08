Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Kelp Thallus Single Herb Supplement
100 ctUPC: 0008300016290
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kelp thallus (Ascophyllum nodosum) is a salt-water plant that is high in minerals including iodine, which is needed for healthy thyroid function.
- Promotes a Healthy Thyroid*
- Single Herb Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Iodine ( , from : Kelp ) , Kelp , Thallus , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Purified Water , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More