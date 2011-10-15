Nature's Answer Lemon Lime Flavored Liquid Fiber Dietary Supplement
The USDA has established that fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet. Which can be accomplished by eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains every day. If you 'fall short' in your fiber intake, Nature's Answer® Lemon Lime Liquid Fiber Dietary Supplement can help you meet your goal.
Nature's Answer® Liquid Fiber provides 14 grams of soluble fiber per serving in a delicious lemon-lime flavor that is pre-mixed for your convenience. You can take it as is, or add it to your favorite beverage without any mixing or stirring.
- Dietary Supplement
- Supports Digestive Health
- Promotes Regularity & Digestive Health
- Supports Healthy Intestinal Flora
- Soluble Fiber Promotes 'Feeling Full'
- Supports A Healthy Immune System
- Instant And Easy-No Messy Mixing
- Lemon-Lime Flavored
- 14 Grams Of Soluble Fiber Per Serving
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Fiber Blend : Polydextrose , Inulin Fos (Fructooligosaccharides) ( , from : Agave ) , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Maltodextrin , Acacia Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Sodium Citrate .
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
