Nature's Answer Lemon Lime Flavored Liquid Fiber Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026174
The USDA has established that fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet.  Which can be accomplished by eating a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains every day. If you 'fall short' in your fiber intake, Nature's Answer® Lemon Lime Liquid Fiber Dietary Supplement can help you meet your goal.

Nature's Answer® Liquid Fiber provides 14 grams of soluble fiber per serving in a delicious lemon-lime flavor that is pre-mixed for your convenience.  You can take it as is, or add it to your favorite beverage without any mixing or stirring.

  • Dietary Supplement
  • Supports Digestive Health
  • Promotes Regularity & Digestive Health
  • Supports Healthy Intestinal Flora
  • Soluble Fiber Promotes 'Feeling Full'
  • Supports A Healthy Immune System
  • Instant And Easy-No Messy Mixing
  • Lemon-Lime Flavored
  • 14 Grams Of Soluble Fiber Per Serving

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Fiber Blend : Polydextrose , Inulin Fos (Fructooligosaccharides) ( , from : Agave ) , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Maltodextrin , Acacia Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Sodium Citrate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
