Nature's Answer Licorice Herbal Supplement 2000mg
1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000640
- Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™
- Glycyrrhiza glabra
- Super Concentrated
- Discover Nature's Answer™
- Bio-Chelated
- Alcohol Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Licorice Root Fluid Extract , Coconut Glycerin and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
