Minerals are important for formation of bones, cartilage and other body tissues. Liquid Multiple Minerals provides a well-balanced blend of essential minerals in one convenient formula, in an easily absorbable form. 

Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.

  • Advanced Mineral Support
  • Natural Grape Flavor
  • With Quick-Sorb

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Magnesium , Molybdenum , Phosphorus , Boron , Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Fructose , Citric Acid , Natural Grape Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) . Potassium Sorbate , Grapefruit Seed Extract , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Sodium Borate , Trace Minerals , Maltodextrin . , Vanadium , Chromium , , Aloe Vera Leaf Extract , Zinc , Potassium , Selenium , Manganese , Copper , Calcium , Iron

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
