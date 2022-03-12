Nature's Answer Liq Multiple Minerals
Product Details
Minerals are important for formation of bones, cartilage and other body tissues. Liquid Multiple Minerals provides a well-balanced blend of essential minerals in one convenient formula, in an easily absorbable form.
Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.
- Advanced Mineral Support
- Natural Grape Flavor
- With Quick-Sorb
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Molybdenum , Phosphorus , Boron , Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Fructose , Citric Acid , Natural Grape Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) . Potassium Sorbate , Grapefruit Seed Extract , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Sodium Borate , Trace Minerals , Maltodextrin . , Vanadium , Chromium , , Aloe Vera Leaf Extract , Zinc , Potassium , Selenium , Manganese , Copper , Calcium , Iron
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
