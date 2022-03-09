Nature's Answer Liquid Carnitine Dietary Supplement
Product Details
L-Carnitine is an amino acid that supports healthy heart and fat metabolism*.Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.
- Promotes Cellular Energy
- Natural Raspberry Flavor
- With Quik-Sorb
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , L-Carnitine , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Natural Raspberry Flavor , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More