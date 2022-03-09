Nature's Answer Liquid Carnitine Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Liquid Carnitine Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026175
L-Carnitine is an amino acid that supports healthy heart and fat metabolism*.Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.

  • Promotes Cellular Energy
  • Natural Raspberry Flavor
  • With Quik-Sorb

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , L-Carnitine , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Natural Raspberry Flavor , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
