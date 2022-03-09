Nature's Answer Liquid Co-Q10 with Vitamin E & C Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Co-Q10, an antioxidant, plays a key role in supporting heart health*. It also acts as a "spark plug" for the cells, helping the body produce energy. Liquid Co-Q10 is combined with rice bran oil to improve absorption. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.
- With Vitamins C & E
- With Quik-Sorb® For Fast Absorption
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E ( as : Tocopheryl Acetate and Natural Mixed Tocopherols ) , Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid ) , Coenzyme Q10 , Rice Bran Oil , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin , Citric Acid , Natural Tangerine Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
