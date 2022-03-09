Nature's Answer Liquid Co-Q10 with Vitamin E & C Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Liquid Co-Q10 with Vitamin E & C Dietary Supplement

8 fl ozUPC: 0008300026130
Product Details

Co-Q10, an antioxidant, plays a key role in supporting heart health*. It also acts as a "spark plug" for the cells, helping the body produce energy. Liquid Co-Q10 is combined with rice bran oil to improve absorption. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.

  • With Vitamins C & E
  • With Quik-Sorb® For Fast Absorption

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg17%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E ( as : Tocopheryl Acetate and Natural Mixed Tocopherols ) , Vitamin C ( as : Ascorbic Acid ) , Coenzyme Q10 , Rice Bran Oil , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin , Citric Acid , Natural Tangerine Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More