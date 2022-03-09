Co-Q10, an antioxidant, plays a key role in supporting heart health*. It also acts as a "spark plug" for the cells, helping the body produce energy. Liquid Co-Q10 is combined with rice bran oil to improve absorption. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.

With Vitamins C & E

With Quik-Sorb® For Fast Absorption

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.