Nature's Answer Liquid Evening Primrose Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Liquid Evening Primrose Oil

4 fl ozUPC: 0008300026140
Purchase Options

Product Details

Evening primrose oil is a natural source of essential fatty acids such as GLA. Liquid evening primrose oil delivers pure oil in an easily absorbable form. Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.

  • Natural Source of GLA
  • With Quik-Sorb®

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Evening Primrose ( Oenothera biennis ) ( Seed ) Oil . Typical Fatty Acid Profile ( Linoleic Acid , Gamma-linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Palmitic Acid , Oleic Acid ) . Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More