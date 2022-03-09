Nature's Answer Liquid Evening Primrose Oil
Product Details
Evening primrose oil is a natural source of essential fatty acids such as GLA. Liquid evening primrose oil delivers pure oil in an easily absorbable form. Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.
- Natural Source of GLA
- With Quik-Sorb®
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Evening Primrose ( Oenothera biennis ) ( Seed ) Oil . Typical Fatty Acid Profile ( Linoleic Acid , Gamma-linolenic Acid ( GLA ) , Palmitic Acid , Oleic Acid ) . Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
