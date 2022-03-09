Nature's Answer Liquid Glucosamine and Chondroitin with MSM Natural Orange
Product Details
This formula combines Glucosamine with other substances important for the resiliency and maintenance of healthy cartilage, such as Chondroitin, MSM and other joint friendly nutrients. Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Manganese , Vitamin C , Zinc , Boron , MSM , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Fructose , Lecithin , Natural Orange Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Organic Agave Nectar , Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) , Trace Minerals , Rosemary Extract . , evening primrose oil , Chondroitin Sulfate , Glucosamine , Cherry Fruit Powder .
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
