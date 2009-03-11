Nature's Answer Liquid Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM Orange Flavored Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Liquid Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM Orange Flavored Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026155
Product Details

This formula combines glucosamine with other substances important for the resiliency and maintenance of healthy cartilage, such as chondroitin, MSM and other joint friendly nutrients.

Shake well before use. Refrigerate after opening.

  • For the Resiliency and Maintenance of Cartilage
  • Supplies MSM
  • Natural Orange Flavor
  • With Quik-Sorb®

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg278%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate , MSM ( Methyl Sulfonyl Methane ) , Chondroitin Sulfate ( Bovine ) , evening primrose oil , Sweet Cherry ( Prunus Avium ) ( Fruit ) Powder , Boron ( as : Boron Citrate ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Fructose , Sunflower Lecithin , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Xanthan Gum , Rosemary Extract , Organic Agave Nectar , Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) , Trace Minerals .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer
