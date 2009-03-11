Nature's Answer Liquid Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM Orange Flavored Dietary Supplement
Product Details
This formula combines glucosamine with other substances important for the resiliency and maintenance of healthy cartilage, such as chondroitin, MSM and other joint friendly nutrients.
Shake well before use. Refrigerate after opening.
- For the Resiliency and Maintenance of Cartilage
- Supplies MSM
- Natural Orange Flavor
- With Quik-Sorb®
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulfate , MSM ( Methyl Sulfonyl Methane ) , Chondroitin Sulfate ( Bovine ) , evening primrose oil , Sweet Cherry ( Prunus Avium ) ( Fruit ) Powder , Boron ( as : Boron Citrate ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Fructose , Sunflower Lecithin , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Xanthan Gum , Rosemary Extract , Organic Agave Nectar , Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) , Trace Minerals .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More