Nature's Answer Liquid Multiple Minerals Grape

Minerals are important for formation of bones, cartilage and other body tissues. Liquid Multiple Minerals provides a well-balanced blend of essential minerals in one convenient formula, in an easily absorbable form. 

Quick-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body.

  • Advanced Mineral Support
  • Natural Grape Flavor
  • With Quick-Sorb

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Sugar0.5g
Calcium75mg8%
Iron120mg0.5%
Ingredients
Aloe Vera Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Fructose , Citric Acid , Natural Grape Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Grapefruit Seed Extract , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Trace Minerals , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

