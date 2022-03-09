Nature's Answer Liquid Vitamin B-12 Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Liquid Vitamin B-12 Dietary Supplement

2 fl ozUPC: 0008300026110
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitamin B-12 liquid promotes healthy nerve function and energy production*. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.

  • Made with Quik-Sorb For Fast Absorption
  • With Natural Flavors

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) . , Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More