Nature's Answer Liquid Vitamin B-12 Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Vitamin B-12 liquid promotes healthy nerve function and energy production*. Quik-Sorb is an exclusive blend of herbs known to enhance delivery of nutrients to the body*.
- Made with Quik-Sorb For Fast Absorption
- With Natural Flavors
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Vitamin E ( As D-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) . , Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More