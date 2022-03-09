Nature's Answer Mangosteen Supreme Liquid Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Mangosteen is the apple sized fruit of a tall tropical tree. It contains a wide range of antioxidants such as a polyhydroxy-xanthone derivative called mangostin.
- Antioxidant Capacity
- With Quik-Sorb for Fast Absorption
- ORAC Super 7
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mangosteen Fruit ( Garcinia Mangostana ) , Orac Super 7 Proprietary Bio-active Blend : Highly Concentrated Extracts Of : Green Coffee Beans , Muscadine Grape Seed , Goji Fruit , Acai Fruit , Pomegranate Fruit , Blueberry Fruit , Purified Water , Red Grapefruit , Organic Agave Nectar , Strawberry Fruit , Cranberry Fruit , Natural Strawberry Flavor , Pear Fruit , Sweet Cherry Fruit , Red Raspberry Fruit , Apple Fruit , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Grapefruit Pectin , Stevia , Xanthan Gum , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More