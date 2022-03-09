Nature's Answer Mangosteen Supreme Liquid Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Mangosteen Supreme Liquid Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026198
Purchase Options

Product Details

Mangosteen is the apple sized fruit of a tall tropical tree. It contains a wide range of antioxidants such as a polyhydroxy-xanthone derivative called mangostin.

  • Antioxidant Capacity
  • With Quik-Sorb for Fast Absorption
  • ORAC Super 7

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Sugar4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mangosteen Fruit ( Garcinia Mangostana ) , Orac Super 7 Proprietary Bio-active Blend : Highly Concentrated Extracts Of : Green Coffee Beans , Muscadine Grape Seed , Goji Fruit , Acai Fruit , Pomegranate Fruit , Blueberry Fruit , Purified Water , Red Grapefruit , Organic Agave Nectar , Strawberry Fruit , Cranberry Fruit , Natural Strawberry Flavor , Pear Fruit , Sweet Cherry Fruit , Red Raspberry Fruit , Apple Fruit , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Grapefruit Pectin , Stevia , Xanthan Gum , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More