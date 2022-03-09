Milk Thistle seed extract or Silybumn Marianum reportedly promotes the growth of healthy liver cells' increases bile production' and keeps away fatty liver conditions.* It could potentially improve appetite' digestion' and intestinal function too.* Studies reveal that milk thistle also supports certain facets of heart health' maintains healthy blood glucose and lipid levels' and reduces symptoms of low mood.*

Promotes Healthy Liver Function*

Promotes Liver Detoxification & Waste Elimination*

Super Concentrated 2,000mg Per Serving

Alcohol-Free

Gluten-Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.