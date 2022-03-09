Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Herbal Supplement 2000mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Herbal Supplement 2000mg

1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000645
Milk Thistle seed extract or Silybumn Marianum reportedly promotes the growth of healthy liver cells' increases bile production' and keeps away fatty liver conditions.* It could potentially improve appetite' digestion' and intestinal function too.* Studies reveal that milk thistle also supports certain facets of heart health' maintains healthy blood glucose and lipid levels' and reduces symptoms of low mood.*

  • Promotes Healthy Liver Function*
  • Promotes Liver Detoxification & Waste Elimination*
  • Super Concentrated 2,000mg Per Serving
  • Alcohol-Free
  • Gluten-Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) Seed Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
