Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Herbal Supplement 2000mg
Product Details
Milk Thistle seed extract or Silybumn Marianum reportedly promotes the growth of healthy liver cells' increases bile production' and keeps away fatty liver conditions.* It could potentially improve appetite' digestion' and intestinal function too.* Studies reveal that milk thistle also supports certain facets of heart health' maintains healthy blood glucose and lipid levels' and reduces symptoms of low mood.*
- Promotes Healthy Liver Function*
- Promotes Liver Detoxification & Waste Elimination*
- Super Concentrated 2,000mg Per Serving
- Alcohol-Free
- Gluten-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle ( Silybum marianum ) Seed Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More