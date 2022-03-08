Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) has a long history of use. Although commonly referred to as a "seed," the plant part used is actually the "fruit." Recent studies have demonstrated the positive role of Milk Thistle extract and more specifically, one of its main active constituents, silymarin, in supporting and protecting the liver*.

