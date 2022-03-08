Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Seed Extract Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Seed Extract Vegetarian Capsules

120 ctUPC: 0008300016416
Purchase Options

Product Details

Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) has a long history of use. Although commonly referred to as a "seed," the plant part used is actually the "fruit." Recent studies have demonstrated the positive role of Milk Thistle extract and more specifically, one of its main active constituents, silymarin, in supporting and protecting the liver*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Thistle Seed Extract ( Standardized For : 80% , Silymarin ) . Milk Thistle Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More