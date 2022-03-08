Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Seed Extract Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) has a long history of use. Although commonly referred to as a "seed," the plant part used is actually the "fruit." Recent studies have demonstrated the positive role of Milk Thistle extract and more specifically, one of its main active constituents, silymarin, in supporting and protecting the liver*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Seed Extract ( Standardized For : 80% , Silymarin ) . Milk Thistle Powder , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More