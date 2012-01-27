Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Milk Thistle Vegetarian Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0008300016415
Product Details
Milk thistle seed (Silybum marianum) has a long history of use. Recent studies have demonstrated the positive role of milk thistle extract and one of its main active constituents (silymarin) in supporting and protecting liver*.
- Promotes Healthy Liver Function*
- Standardized Herbal Supplement
- 80% Silymarin
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.