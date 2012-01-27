Milk thistle seed (Silybum marianum) has a long history of use. Recent studies have demonstrated the positive role of milk thistle extract and one of its main active constituents (silymarin) in supporting and protecting liver*.

Promotes Healthy Liver Function*

Standardized Herbal Supplement

80% Silymarin

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.