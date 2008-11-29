Nature's Answer Muira Puama Vegetarian Capsules 500mg
Product Details
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature’s Answer has identified Mother Nature’s Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology for over 800 unique plant reference standards. These authenticated samples serve as the standard by which all incoming raw material is judged.
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced and of course…Nature’s Answer.
The True Nature of Our Standards go way beyond the herb…
- A Trusted, Ethical, Family-Owned and Operated Business Since 1972
- Our Facility is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified
- Over 100 Quality Control Checkpoints in Every Bottle
- Vertically Integrated: Allows For The Highest Quality at The Best Possible Price
- Proudly Made In The USA…Responsibly and With Love
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Muira Puama Bark , Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
