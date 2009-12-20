Nature's Answer Mullein Leaf's alcohol-free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

Alcohol-Free Fluid Extract (1:1)

Verbascum Thapsus

Supports Healthy Mucous Membranes*

Holistically Balanced

Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.