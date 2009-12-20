Nature's Answer Mullein Herbal Supplement 2000mg
Product Details
Nature's Answer Mullein Leaf's alcohol-free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
- Alcohol-Free Fluid Extract (1:1)
- Verbascum Thapsus
- Supports Healthy Mucous Membranes*
- Holistically Balanced
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mullein ( Verbascum Thapsus ) Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More