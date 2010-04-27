Nature's Answer Nettle Herbal Supplement 2000mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Nettle Herbal Supplement 2000mg

2 fl ozUPC: 0008300000427
Nature's Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using alcohol, water and coconut glycerin utilizing our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nettle Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.