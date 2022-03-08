Nature's Answer Oil Of Oregano
Nature's Answer Oil Of Oregano's alcohol-free extract are produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
- Alcohol-Free Extract
- Origanum vulgare
- Promotes a Healthy Immune System
- Holistically Balanced
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oil Of Oregano Leaf Extract ( Carvacrol ) . Other Ingredients : Extra Virgin Olive Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
