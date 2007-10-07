Nature's Answer Oleopein Olive Leaf's alcohol-free extract is produced using our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced Advanced Botanical Fingerprint extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

Promotes Overall Good Health & Wellbeing*

Made From 1,500mg Olive Leaves

Herbal Supplement

Gluten Free

Alcohol Free

Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.