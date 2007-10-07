Nature's Answer Olive Leaf Herbal Supplement 1500mg Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Oleopein Olive Leaf's alcohol-free extract is produced using our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced Advanced Botanical Fingerprint extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

  • Promotes Overall Good Health & Wellbeing*
  • Made From 1,500mg Olive Leaves
  • Herbal Supplement
  • Gluten Free
  • Alcohol Free
  • Kosher

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Oleopein ( Olea Europaea ) Leaf Extract ( Standardized For : Oleuropein ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Gum Arabic .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

