Nature's Answer Olive Leaf Herbal Supplement 1500mg
Nature's Answer Oleopein Olive Leaf's alcohol-free extract is produced using our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced Advanced Botanical Fingerprint extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
- Promotes Overall Good Health & Wellbeing*
- Made From 1,500mg Olive Leaves
- Herbal Supplement
- Gluten Free
- Alcohol Free
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Oleopein ( Olea Europaea ) Leaf Extract ( Standardized For : Oleuropein ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Gum Arabic .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
