Nature's Answer Oregon Grape Herbal Supplement 1000mg
Nature's Answer® extracts are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. Nature's Answer is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Oregon Grape ( Mahonia Aquifolium ) Root Extract , Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Alcohol . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
