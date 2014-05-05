Pau d'arco inner bark (Tabebuia impetiginosa) comes from the bark of trees grown in tropical regions such as Argentina and Brazil and has been used as a tonic for the immune system since the time of the Incas.

Promotes Immune Support*

Single Herb Supplement

