Nature's Answer Pau d' arco Capsules
Product Details
Pau d'arco inner bark (Tabebuia impetiginosa) comes from the bark of trees grown in tropical regions such as Argentina and Brazil and has been used as a tonic for the immune system since the time of the Incas.
- Promotes Immune Support*
- Single Herb Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pau D'Arco ( Tabebuia Impetiginosa ) Inner Bark , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
