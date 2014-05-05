Nature's Answer Pau d' arco Capsules Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Pau d' arco Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0008300016310
Pau d'arco inner bark (Tabebuia impetiginosa) comes from the bark of trees grown in tropical regions such as Argentina and Brazil and has been used as a tonic for the immune system since the time of the Incas.

  • Promotes Immune Support*
  • Single Herb Supplement

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pau D'Arco ( Tabebuia Impetiginosa ) Inner Bark , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
