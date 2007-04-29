Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Perio Brite Cool Mint Toothpaste
Dentist formulated PerioBrite® Natural brightening Toothpaste contains Phytoplenolin®, a patented herbal extract that has been shown in independent laboratory studies to promote cell vitality. Soothing wildcrafted herbs, well-known for their cleansing action, are combined with Coq10, Folic Acid, Oregano, Cinnamon and Clove to promote tissue and gum wellness. PerioBrite® naturally brightens teeth while leaving your breath fresh and clean energizing your whole mouth with cool, sparkling, minty fresh sensation.
- Natural Brightening Toothpaste with CoQ10 & Folic Acid
- Soothes & Refreshes
- All Natural Ingredients
- Suitable for Entire Family
- Gluten Free
- Fluoride Free
- Soy-Free
- Vegetarian
- No Sodium-Lauryl-Sulfate
- No Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives
- Smile Naturally