Dentist formulated PerioBrite® Natural brightening Toothpaste contains  Phytoplenolin®, a patented  herbal extract that has been shown in independent laboratory studies to promote cell vitality. Soothing wildcrafted herbs, well-known for their cleansing action, are combined with Coq10, Folic Acid, Oregano, Cinnamon and Clove to promote tissue and gum wellness. PerioBrite® naturally brightens teeth while leaving your breath fresh and clean energizing your whole mouth with cool, sparkling, minty fresh sensation.

  • Natural Brightening Toothpaste with CoQ10 & Folic Acid
  • Soothes & Refreshes
  • All Natural Ingredients
  • Suitable for Entire Family
  • Gluten Free
  • Fluoride Free
  • Soy-Free
  • Vegetarian
  • No Sodium-Lauryl-Sulfate
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives
  • Smile Naturally