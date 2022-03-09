PerioBrite® Natural Mouthwash is a great tasting mouthwash that keeps breath fresh and clean. PerioBrite® Natural Mouthwash contains Phytoplenolin®, a patented herbal extract that has been shown in independent laboratory studies to promote cell vitality. Soothing wildcrafted herbs, well-known for their cleansing action, are combined with CoQ10, Folic Acid, Oregano, Cinnamon and Clove to promote tooth and gum wellness. As a part of your oral health program, PerioBrite« Natural Mouthwash energizes the whole mouth with a cool, sparkling minty-fresh sensation.

Complete Oral Care

Natural Mouthwash

All Natural & Alcohol Free

With CoQ10 & Folic Acid

Gluten & Fluoride Free

Soy Free / Vegetarian

Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology

NO SLS, Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives