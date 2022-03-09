Daily cleansing and rinsing with PerioBrite Natural Mouthwash helps promote healthy teeth and gums. This great tasting mouthwash does more than keep breath fresh and clean- it promotes periodontal health. Dentist formulated PerioBrite Natural Mouthwash contains soothing organic herbs well-known for their cleansing action, while Co-Q10, Folic Acid, Oregano, Cinnamon and Clove supports tissue and gum health. As part of an oral health program, it naturally moistens gum tissue for long lasting, effective results. PerioBrite Natural Mouthwash energizes your whole mouth with a cool, sparkling minty-fresh sensation.

Refreshes and Cleanses Breath

Natural Botanical Ingredients

Gluten-Free

Fluoride-Free

No Sodium-Lauryl-Sulfate

No Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives

Cruelty Free - Not Tested on Animals

Dentist Formulated