PerioBrite Cleanse for Periodontal Health is an all-natural, deep cleansing solution for use in dental oral irrigators. Our proprietary vegetarian formula of soothing responsibly wildcrafted herbs plus essential oils supports oral health.* It is further enhanced with Phytoplenolin, a Holistically Balanced patented herbal extract that has been shown in independent laboratory studies to promote cell vitality.* PerioCleanse naturally flushes around teeth and hard to reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean for hours.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.