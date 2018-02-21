Nature's Answer Plant Based Calcium 500 mg / Magnesium 250 mg Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Harvested in the cool, clean and pristine waters off the coast of Iceland, Aquamin's® red algae and seawater marine calcium, magnesium and multi-mineral complex supplies bio-active calcium, magnesium, and 72 other trace minerals.
Supported by a significant and growing body of scientific publications, Aquamin's® unique matrix of trace minerals works synergistically together to give a powerful boost to calcium and magnesium's bioactivity.
- 500 mg - 250 mg - Calcium/Magnesium Per Serving
- Red Algae & Seawater Derived
- 72 Trace Minerals
- Sustainably Harvested
- 100% Marine Based
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( , from : Aquamin , Red Algae ( , from : Lithothamnion Sp. Thallus ) and Seawater ) , Magnesium ( , from : Aquamin , Seawater ) , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Glycerin , Natural Flavor , Acacia Gum , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More