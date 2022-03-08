Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0008300026161
Purchase Options

Product Details

Harvested in the cool, clean and pristine waters off the coast of Iceland, Aquamin's red algae and seawater marine magnesium and multi-mineral complex supplies bio-active magnesium, calcium, and 72 other trace minerals.

Supported by a significant and growing body of scientific publications, Aquamin's® unique matrix of trace minerals works synergistically together to give a powerful boost to magnesium's bioactivity.

  • Super Concentrated 500 mg Per Serving
  • 100% Marine Based
  • Red Algae & Seawater Derived
  • 72 Trace Minerals
  • Sustainably Harvested
  • Gluten Free
  • Cruelty Free
  • Vegetarian / Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
95.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More