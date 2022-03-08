Nature's Answer Plant Based Magnesium 500 mg Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Harvested in the cool, clean and pristine waters off the coast of Iceland, Aquamin's red algae and seawater marine magnesium and multi-mineral complex supplies bio-active magnesium, calcium, and 72 other trace minerals.
Supported by a significant and growing body of scientific publications, Aquamin's® unique matrix of trace minerals works synergistically together to give a powerful boost to magnesium's bioactivity.
- Super Concentrated 500 mg Per Serving
- 100% Marine Based
- Red Algae & Seawater Derived
- 72 Trace Minerals
- Sustainably Harvested
- Gluten Free
- Cruelty Free
- Vegetarian / Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
