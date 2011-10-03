Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Platinum Green Tea Liquid Dietary Supplement
2 fl ozUPC: 0008300026153
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract , Orac Super 7 Proprietary Bio-active Blend : , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Xylitol , Natural Flavors , Stevia , Organic Agave Nectar , Licorice Root Extract , Organic Apple Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid , Cranberry Juice Concentrate , Organic Pear Juice Concentrate , Red Grape Juice Concentrate , Raspberry Juice Concentrate , Strawberry Juice Concentrate , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) ,
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
