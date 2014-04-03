Nature's Answer Resveratrol Vegetarian Capsules 637mg
Product Details
Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology
The Genius of Mother Nature In Every Bottle - Just as She Intended
"The true value of a plant lies deep within its natural holistic balance."
Frank D'' Amelio Sr., Founder, Nature''s Answer
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer has identified Mother Nature''s unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged.
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course...Nature''s Answer.
The True Nature of Our Standard go way beyond the herb...
- A Trusted, Ethical, Family-Owned and Operated Business Since 1972
- Our Facility is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified
- Over 100 Quality Control Checkpoints in Every Bottle
- Vertically Integrated: Allows For The Highest Quality at The Best Possible Price
- Proudly Based In The USA... Responsibly and With Love
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) . , Proprietary Cellular Longevity Complex , Vitamin C , , Japanese Knotweed ( Polygonum Cuspidatum ) Root Extract , Quercetin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More