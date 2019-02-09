Nature's Answer Sambucus 7X Strength Mega Gummies Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Sambucus 7X Strength Mega Gummies Perspective: left
Nature's Answer Sambucus 7X Strength Mega Gummies Perspective: right
Nature's Answer Sambucus 7X Strength Mega Gummies

30 ctUPC: 0008300026234
Product Details

  • Gluten-free
  • Alcohol-free
  • Gelatin-free
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Elderberry ( Sambucus nigra ) ( Fruit ) , Juice Concentrate , [ Herbal Equivalent , 5 , 200 Mg ] Black Elderberry ( Sambucus nigra ) ( Fruit ) Powder Extract [ Herbal Equivalent , 7 , 6800 Mg ] , Non GMO , Corn Syrup , Water , Sucrose , Pectin , Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Organic Maltodextrin .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
