Nature's Answer Sambucus Dietary Supplement
8 fl ozUPC: 0008300026042
Product Details
- Dietary Supplement
- Sambucus nigra
- Super Concentrated - 12,000 mg (12 g) per serving
- Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™
- No Benzoates
- No Artificial Preservatives
- No Sugar Added
- Alcohol Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Elderberry Extract , Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
