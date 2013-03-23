Nature's Answer Sambucus Extract Spray
Product Details
- Supports a Healthy Immune System*
- Preservative Free
- Alcohol Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Herbal Blend : Black Elder Berry Juice Concentrate , Slippery Elm Bark Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Aerial Parts Extract , Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract , Sage , Aerial Parts Extract ( Salvia Officinalis ) , Propolis . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
