Nature's Answer Saw Palmetto Vegetarian Capsules 690mg
Product Details
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature's Answer has identified Mother Nature's unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged. Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature's Answer.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto ( Serenoa repens ) Berry Extract ( Provides : Fatty Acids ) , Saw Palmetto Berry Powder , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Rice Flour , Silicon Dioxide , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More