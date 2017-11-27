With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature's Answer has identified Mother Nature's unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged. Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course... Nature's Answer.