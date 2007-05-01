Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Schisandra Herbal Supplement 2000mg
1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000670
Product Details
Nature's Answer organic alcohol free extracts are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant. The Facility is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Schisandra Berry Fluid Extract . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , 12-15% Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More