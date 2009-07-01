Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer Senna Capsules 450mg
90 ctUPC: 0008300016330
Senna leaf (Cassia angustifolia) has been used traditionally as a natural herbal laxative.
Ingredients
Senna ( Cassia Angustifolia ) Leaf , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
