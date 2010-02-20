Nature's Answer Slumber™ Alcohol Free
Product Details
• The Alcohol-free extracts are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
• The Facility is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Extracts of ; Valerian ( Valeriana Officinalis ) Root , Hops (Humulus Lupulus) Strobile , Passionflower ( Passiflora incarnata ) Aerial Parts , Skullcap ( Scutellaria Lateriflora ) Aerial Parts . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerine , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
