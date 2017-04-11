Nature's Answer Turmeric-3 Extract 5000mg
What is the Nature’s Answer “Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology™”?
All plants have unique chemical characteristics, markers, and natural patterns that can be used to identify them (just like human fingerprints). Our in house laboratory has accumulated and preserved over 800 plant specimens, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of genetically verified plant specimens found anywhere in the world. Our state of the art laboratory equipment has identified each and every plant''s distinctive botanical fingerprint, which we then use as our baseline to analyze the quality and purity of every incoming botanical used to manufacture our products. This unique process is our Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®, and we take great pride in knowing that it allows us to completely assure you that your products contain only the highest quality botanical ingredients. Using carefully controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance® of each herb and the value is passed on to you, our customer. From plant to shelf™, you can be assured that we know exactly what''s in the product in your hand, and we guarantee it is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced®, and of course… Nature''s Answer®.
Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) Rhizome Extract ( Standardized To , 95% : Curcuminoids , from : , 5 , 000 Mg , of : Turmeric Rhizome ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum . Super Concentrated , from : 5 , 000 Mg , of : Turmeric Rhizome . .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
