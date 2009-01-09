Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer UT Answer Dietary Supplement Liquid
4 FOUPC: 0008300026370
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Supports Healthy Urinary Tract Function
- Healthy Urinary Tract Support
- Fast Acting 3-Day Regimen
- D-Mannose & Cranberry Concentrate
- Supplies Vitamin C
- Cruelty Free - Not Tested on Animals
- Gluten-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Sugar5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
D-mannose , Cranberry Juice Concentrate ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Fruit ) . Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Quik-sorb ( Ginger Rhizome , Amla Fruit , Capsicum Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More