Nature's Answer UT Answer with D-Mannose Vegetarian Capsules 1955mg
Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®
The Genius of Mother Nature In Every Bottle
- Just as She Intended
"The true value of a plant lies deep within its natural holistic balance."
Frank D''Amelio, Sr., Founder, Nature''s Answer®
With one of the most comprehensive herbariums in the world, Nature''s Answer has identified Mother Nature''s unique botanical fingerprint on over 800 plant reference standards. Utilizing Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology, these authenticated samples each serve as the standard by which all incoming raw materials are judged.
Using carefully-controlled extraction techniques, we capture the holistic balance of each herb and the value is passed on to you, the consumer, who can be assured that the product in your hand is authentic, safe, effective, holistically balanced, and of course...Nature''s Answer®.
D-mannose , Vitacran Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Fruit Powder , Caprylic Acid ( , from : , Magnesium Caprylate ) , Uva Ursi ( Arctostaphylos Uva-ursi ) Leaf Extract . Vegetable Capsule , Calcium Silicate .
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More