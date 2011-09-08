Nature's Answer Uva Ursi Herbal Supplement 1000mg
Product Details
Nature's Answer organic alcohol extracts are produced using alcohol, water and coconut glycerin utilizing our cold Bio-Chelated proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced standardized extract. Liquid extracts are absorbed faster than tablets or capsules and are more potent than tinctures. Holistically Balanced guarantees that the constituents of the extract are in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Uva Ursi ( Arctostaphylos Uva-ursi ) Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water , Certified Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
