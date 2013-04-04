Nature's Answer Valerian Root Herbal Supplement
Nature's Answer Valerian Root contains organic alcohol extracts that are produced using the cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Authentic Botanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same ratios as in the plant. The facility this product is made in is NSF GMP Certified, Organic and Kosher Certified.
Valerian Root ( Valeriana Officinalis ) Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.