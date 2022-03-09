Nature's Answer Vitex Berry Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Nature's Answer Vitex Berry's alcohol free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All Nature's Answer alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Advanced Bontanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.
- Supports Female Hormonal Balance*
- Made from 2,000 mg Chaste Tree Berries
- Alcohol Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chaste Tree ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) Berry Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More