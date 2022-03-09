Nature's Answer Vitex Berry's alcohol free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All Nature's Answer alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Advanced Bontanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

Supports Female Hormonal Balance*

Made from 2,000 mg Chaste Tree Berries

Alcohol Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Gluten Free

Kosher

