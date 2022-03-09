Nature's Answer Vitex Berry Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Answer Vitex Berry Herbal Supplement

1 fl ozUPC: 0008300000592
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nature's Answer Vitex Berry's alcohol free extract is produced using alcohol, water and natural extractants. All Nature's Answer alcohol and extractants are then removed through our cold Bio-Chelated® proprietary extraction process, yielding a Holistically Balanced® Advanced Bontanical Fingerprint™ extract in the same synergistic ratios as in the plant.

  • Supports Female Hormonal Balance*
  • Made from 2,000 mg Chaste Tree Berries
  • Alcohol Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chaste Tree ( Vitex Agnus-castus ) Berry Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More