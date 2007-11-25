Hover to Zoom
Nature's Answer White Willow With Feverfew Vegetarian Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0008300016445
Product Details
- Salix Alba / Tanacetum Parthenium
- Holistically Balanced
- Cruelty-Free
- Not Tested on Animals
- Vegetarian / Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Willow ( Salix Alba ) Bark Extract ( Standardized For : 15% , Salicin ) , Feverfew ( Tanacetum parthenium ) Leaf and Flower Extract , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) ( Bark ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Rice Flour , Calcium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible