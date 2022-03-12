Nature's Answer Whole Beets Powder Perspective: front
Nature's Answer Whole Beets Powder

6.34 ozUPC: 0008300026910
USDA Organic Whole Beets is an organic whole food powder not from concentrate

2X Our probiotic fermentation process yields up to 200% the nitrate content over regular beet powder.

These naturally occurring nitrates are then converted into nitric oxide (NO) in your body, which supports circulatory healthy & endurance and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Fermented Whole Beet Root , Organic Flavors , Rebaudioside A ( , from : Organic Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

