Nature's Answer Whole Beets Powder
Product Details
USDA Organic Whole Beets is an organic whole food powder not from concentrate
2X Our probiotic fermentation process yields up to 200% the nitrate content over regular beet powder.
These naturally occurring nitrates are then converted into nitric oxide (NO) in your body, which supports circulatory healthy & endurance and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Fermented Whole Beet Root , Organic Flavors , Rebaudioside A ( , from : Organic Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More