Nature's Answer Winter Mint PerioWash Mouth Wash is a great tasting mouthwash that keeps breath fresh and clean. It contains Phytoplenolin®, a patented herbal extract that has been shown in independent laboratory studies to promote cell vitality. Soothing wildcrafted herbs, well-known for their cleansing action, are combined with CoQ10, Folic Acid, Oregano, Cinnamon and Clove to promote tooth and gum wellness. As part of your oral health program, PerioBrite® Natural Mouthwash energizes the whole mouth with a cool, sparkling minty-fresh sensation.

Advanced Botanical Fingerprint Technology®

Natural & Alcohol Free with CiQ10 & Folic Acid

Gluten-Free

Fluoride-Free

No Sodium-Lauryl-Sulfate

No Artificial Sweeteners or Preservatives

Cruelty Free - Not Tested on Animals