Nature's Answers Bio-Flavonoids Herbal Supplement 15000mg
8 fl ozUPC: 0008300000838
Product Details
- From Rose Hip, Orange Peel & Lemon Peel
- Total Herbal Equivalent 15,000 mg
- Low Alcohol
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoids with Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina ) Extract , Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Certified Organic Alcohol , Orange and Lemon Peel .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible