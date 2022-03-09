Acidophilus is a friendly bacteria for the digestive system that supports overall well-being.* Our Probiotic Acidophilus contains over 100 million active Lactobacillus Acidophilus (including the naturally occurring metabolic product produced by Lactobacilli) at the time of manufacture. Adults can take one (1) capsule daily, preferably with a meal.

100 million active cultures at time of manufacture.

Supports digestive health.* Stomach Friendly*

Helps support overall well-being immune function .*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.